The Moffat Cemetery Association is calling for volunteers to help spruce up the Moffat Cemetery. A cemetery cleanup day is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
The cemetery is located on State Highway 36, five miles west of Temple’s Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
The cemetery association will provide trash bags. Volunteers will need to bring their own gloves, clippers, rakes and weed-eaters. Volunteers also are needed to provide food for workers (sandwiches, chips, water and cookies). Anyone who would like to help with food is asked to call or text Deborah Ellison at 254-931-0742 or email labrat76504@yahoo.com; or Ruth Beck at 254-624-6208 or email ruth.beck@hotmail.com.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, April 10.