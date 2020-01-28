Although 13-year-old David Petrarca said it wouldn’t be hard to build a flying car, he opted to spend his fall semester developing a recipe aimed at pet nutrition.
David stressed how bacon strips were simply not healthy enough for his dog.
“This whole thing is about dogs and has no benefit for humans, which is a little bit of a deal breaker when it comes to this project,” David said. “But I love cooking and wanted to give it a try... I also named them fish nuggets because I want you to only think of the phrase, ‘fish nuggets.’”
David, like the rest of his eighth-grade class, participated in the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme Showcase at Travis Science Academy Tuesday to present their “passion projects.”
Principal Tiffany Weiss emphasized how the students’ projects allowed them the opportunity to identify and research epidemics occurring throughout the nation.
“It makes a big difference for them because they see it in the community every day,” Weiss said. “They live some of these epidemics and so when they get to research and really put the numbers behind it … They can see the perspective outside of Temple.”
Weiss alluded to the homeless crisis persisting throughout the United States. Despite recognizing that a homeless population exists throughout the country, she noted how students may not realize the extent of the data.
However, Weiss expressed how pleased she is with her students’ ability to take a subject head-on.
“They think this is happening outside of the community, but when they realize that it’s happening in this community and really how it impacts the rest of the world … They begin to think about their surroundings a little bit differently when they go outside.”
Teariea Edwards, 13, spent her time researching child abuse with her partner Marisol Bautista, 14. Together, they detailed their collective shock every time a statistic came across the computer screen.
“Sexual assault is the worst abuse there is to children,” Teariea said. “Nearly 700,000 children are abused, and the CPS (Child Protective Services) protects more than seven million children a year.”
Teariea wants children to know that it’s not OK to be abused by parents.
“If you are getting abused, you should seek help,” Teariea said.
Parents and other members of the public had the chance to delve into the eighth-graders’ work Tuesday evening.