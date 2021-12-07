The National Society of High School Scholars recently accepted Belton High School senior Connor Whitman into its organization — a recognition that was attributed to his leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Connor has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” James W. Lewis, NSHSS’ president, said in a news release. “Connor is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
Currently, there are more than 1,700,000 members worldwide.
Lewis, who co-founded NSHSS in 2002 alongside Nobel, noted how Whitman’s membership will extend past his high school career.
Further information about NSHSS can be found online at nshss.org.