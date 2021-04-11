Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, will reopen to the general public Monday.
It will resume regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, said Alejandra Arreguin, city of Temple spokeswoman.
Beginning Monday, appointments will not be required for adoptions, she said. Services will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Masks must be worn at all times, she said. The public is also advised to ask for assistance and not touch the animals. Surrenders will only be accepted based on the shelter’s capacity.
For more information, contact the shelter at 254-298-5732.