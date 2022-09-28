BELTON — A Temple motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he was struck by two trucks while speeding between the vehicles on Interstate 35, authorities said Wednesday.
Speeding motorcyclist killed on I-35 when struck by trucks
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
