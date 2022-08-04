The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals named Temple ISD’s Tiffany Weiss as its Middle School Principal of the Year for Region 12 — a zone that covers 77 school districts across 12 counties.
featured
TISD principal wins regional award
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Dog Ridge fire not spreading beyond fire lines Friday
- UPDATE: Temple Police identify man killed in stabbing; suspect still sought
- UPDATE: I-35 wreck that killed 1 likely caused by aggressive driving, police say
- Theological split?: Temple’s First United Methodist Church members to vote on denominations
- UPDATE: Man detained, NB I-35 shutdown ended in Temple
- Dog Ridge fire 70% contained over 150 acres
- Nova: ‘Loud, scared voices’ dictating city diversity needs
- Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
- Chef Flaco foods to open Temple shop
- Dog Ridge fire near Belton 100% contained