CAMERON — A Peterbilt tractor-trailer carrying sand rear-ended a Case farm tractor Monday morning in very foggy conditions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The 25-year-old Cameron driver of the Case tractor was in serious condition and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple,
The Cameron driver was ejected as the tractor rolled over, according to Washko.
The tractor-trailer’s 55-year-old driver from Kingsland had minor injuries, he said.
However, that driver was also transported to the hospital, Cameron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Horelica said.
The thick fog on FM 1600, about four miles southwest of Cameron, was a major factor in the collision, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Both vehicles were southbound on FM 1600, Horelica said.
Horelica said visibility in the fog was most likely limited to 50 yards or less.
Responding to the crash were DPS troopers, the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department and Milam County deputies.
The sand truck ended up on the driver’s side, White said. The load of sand was spilled onto the road.
Investigators and cleanup crews were still on the scene at 4 p.m. Monday, according to Washko. The crash investigation is active.
The DPS reminds drivers to use extra caution in foggy conditions because visibility can be impaired. Slow down, use low beams and be aware while driving in the fog, Washko said.