Voters in Bell County only have one day left to vote early in this year’s municipal and school elections before Election Day on Saturday.
Today is the final day for early voting, with seven polling locations across the county open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters have the chance to make their voices heard on issues such as municipal elections, state constitutional amendments and two bond proposals in the Temple and Belton school districts.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said more than 7,300 ballots had been cast as of Friday, which is more than some recent elections in the same time period.
“It has been a high turnout election for early voting,” Luedeke said. “For example the primary (turnout) this last March was higher than the previous primary, and we have seen 1,600 more (voters).”
Those who did not get a chance to vote early can still cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Saturday.
The county will have 42 voting locations on Election Day, with voters able to cast their ballots at any location regardless of where they live.
Luedeke said the three early voting sites in Temple, Belton and Salado have seen the most increase in ballots cast, partially due to school district bonds on the ballots.
Temple Independent School District has a $164.8 million bond package for voters while Belton ISD has a $173.8 million package that consists of two propositions.
Belton ISD has two contested school board trustee seats, for Area 1 and Area 5.
The Area 1 election will see incumbent Jeff Norwood, the current school board president, face off against challengers Dwayne Gossett, a former mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Dave Choquette, a Moffat area resident.
The Area 5 race will have incumbent Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, face challenger Brandon Hall, who ran an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge against state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in 2018.
Texas has two constitutional amendments on the ballot this year. Proposition 1 would limit the total ad valorem taxes imposed by school districts on the elderly or disabled. Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., has seen the highest turnout with 2,317 ballots cast. The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, has seen the second most with 2,112 ballots.
The Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, has had 889 ballots cast, with the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center seeing 492.
In Killeen the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, has seen 320 ballots cast, the Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, has had 481 and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, has had 738 ballots.