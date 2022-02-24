Patches of ice caused problems for motorists in Temple and the surrounding region Thursday, but no serious injuries were reported as temperatures stayed below freezing.
Temperatures in the region hovered near freezing all day before being expected to rise Friday.
The National Weather Service reported minimal accumulation of ice in the region with mostly isolated patches in rural areas. Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the agency, said accumulated ice should reach one-tenth of an inch at most.
Gordon said that most of the ice should be gone by Friday but those traveling on overpasses and bridges should still be cautious.
“Even though it is cold out we are still getting some insulation that will melt some of the (ice) on roadways, especially some of the more heavily trafficked roadways,” Gordon said. “But if there is any remaining water on the roads tonight it is definitely going to refreeze and create slick spots for tomorrow.”
Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 41 degrees before falling to a low of 35 degrees at night.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to reach as low as 26 degrees. With wind chill, it will feel as low as 14 degrees Friday morning.
On Saturday, the area is expected to see temperatures reach a high of 40 degrees and a low of 35 degrees. There is also a 70% chance of rain expected.
Gordon said that, despite the rain on Saturday, additional freezing rain is not expected.
Temperatures will start to rise on Sunday with a high of 57 degrees, before dropping to a low of 31 degrees at night and warming to 63 degrees on Monday.
Traffic accidents
Icy conditions prompted several accidents across Central Texas Thursday, but no significant injuries or fatalities were reported.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to about a dozen crashes due to the weather. Sgt. Ryan Howard, DPS spokesman, said an accurate count was not available since many of the crashes did not result in police reports.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to two accidents.
“We took two crash reports for DPS (Thursday) night, early morning,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacey McClinton said. “No injuries.”
In Temple, southbound Interstate 35 was closed for about two hours as authorities responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler traveling southbound in Interstate at about 6 a.m. Thursday.
“The 18-wheeler slid on the road, causing it to crash and blocking off southbound I-35 by Berger Road,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
No major injuries were reported from the incident, she said.
Public safety agencies recommended motorists take precautions when driving.
“Drive safely in this wintry weather,” Temple Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post. “Slow down to speeds appropriate to the weather conditions. Take bridges and overpasses with caution, as they may have a coating of ice. Give yourself extra distance between other vehicles. Plan for extra time to reach your destination.”
Roads treated
Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said work crews treated roads in preparation for the inclement weather since Wednesday night.
“Our crews are engaged in 24-hour operations to include Bell County,” Smith said. “Right now, they’re treating and patrolling roadways, and we’ll continue to do so through the night.”
He added that those that need to venture the icy roads take extra precautions to ensure safe arrival to their destinations.
“TxDOT encourages people to stay home if they can,” Smith said. “If they have to be on the roadways, (we encourage) them to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations and drive to the conditions at hand.”
Currently, no state highways or roads are scheduled for closure as a precaution.
“Ultimately, law enforcement has the call on shutting down roadways,” Smith said. “Our crews will be out and about in treating, patrolling, and deicing as needed.”
Local closures
Local governments are still planning on staying open Friday with no planned changes to services.
Officials in both Temple and Belton said Thursday afternoon that there were currently no plans to close facilities but they would update residents through social media.
Bell County also reported no planned closures for offices Friday, with operations of early voting locations expected to return to normal.
County officials had delayed the opening of its six early voting locations on Thursday until noon, later closing two locations. The closed locations include the Jackson Professional Center in Killeen, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, and the polling place at Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said the two sites were closed following Killeen Independent School District and the city of Harker Heights closing on Thursday.
“Our guidance from the Secretary of State’s office has been that if a host facility is closed due to inclement weather, the voting locations within that facility is closed,” Luedeke said. “Fortunately, we have another center in Killeen, along with three other locations around the county.”
The county’s other voting sites include the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple, the Salado Church of Christ, 207 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado, and the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
Voters can cast early ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for this year’s primary election at any county polling site. Election Day for the primary is on March 1.
Flight delays
On Thursday, air traffic in Texas and nearby states continued to see disruptions.
Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights by Wednesday night, with about half of them at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, The Associated Press reported. About 21% of the American Airlines flights at the DFW Airport we canceled.
The cancelations affected travel at Killeen’s main airport as well.
In Temple, Airport Director Sean Parker reported no delays in flights leaving the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Warming shelters
Temple’s two warming shelters remained open Thursday night, with plans to continue stay open all day Friday.
The warming shelters in the city include the Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church. Both organizations provide a warm place for residents in need to go when temperatures drop below freezing at night.
While the shelters are normally only open at night, constant freezing temperatures even during the day on Thursday and Friday prompted workers at the sites to keep their doors open.
The two shelters normally open on nights when temperatures feel below freezing, or 35 degrees when wet, with wind chill.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., normally opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
During the day those who need to stay warm can go visit the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116. W. Ave. G.