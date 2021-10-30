Voters in Temple ISD have been hitting the polls to voice their choices on a $184.9 million bond proposal that calls for a new campus, classroom additions and other improvements at district facilities, including Wildcat Stadium.
More than 5,800 residents across Bell County participated during the early voting period, which ended Friday.
Election Day is Tuesday. Countywide voting sites will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Temple ISD bond drew significant voter interest as more than 45% — 2,640 — of the 5,835 early voters cast their ballots at the Temple Annex. The Belton Annex was the second-highest polling place with 1,082 early voters.
Total early votes at other sites include: 213 ballots by mail, 513 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, 359 at the Killeen Annex, 633 at Killeen Community Center and 395 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
The TISD bond proposal comes as administrators are seeing growth for the first time in decades as a Central Texas housing boom is bringing more people to Temple, most apparent on the city’s southern and western sides where new subdivisions were built or are under construction.
Growth along the Interstate 35 corridor in Central Texas also is affecting other nearby school districts as voters in Cameron and Bartlett also will decide on their respective bond issues Tuesday. In May, Jarrell ISD voters approved a $113 million bond proposal as more than 9,000 new homes are expected in the booming north Williamson County area south of Salado.
For TISD, the growth spurt means 1,000 new students are expected by 2025 — which would bring the total population to 9,700, according to a recent demographic study.
“One of the top priorities of Temple ISD is to meet and exceed the expectations of our community,” Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram earlier this year. “Therefore, it stands to reason that the only way to begin a bond planning process is to engage the community. Transparency and collaboration are the primary drivers behind this process and will be from start to finish.”
Informing the community
Ott held dozens of community presentations at campuses across TISD to inform residents about the bond proposal.
“TISD has not discussed a bond is six years, but have continued our planning efforts around long-range planning, facilities master planning and demographic analysis,” Ott said.
The district’s last bond in 2015 funded $136.5 million worth of improvements based on a 10-year facility master plan released in 2011.
Ott said the proposed bond, if approved, would complete some projects from the 2011 plan and launch projects from the new facilities master plan adopted this year.
TISD advocates Brittany Norman, Robert York, Shajjia Ahmed, Terris Goodwin, Kirbi Barbosa, Carlos Barbosa and Daniel Mungia — residents with deep ties to the Temple ISD community — presented the bond package to the board, which called for the election.
Bond projects
The bond package that calls for campus and stadium improvements will be decided through two propositions.
The first proposition for $178.3 million will be for the construction and renovation of several school facilities, while the second proposition for $6.6 million will be for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
Ott said this bond would fund nearly 30 projects, including the construction of a new southeast elementary school for $38.2 million, add 14 classrooms to existing campuses and fund infrastructure replacements.
The bond, if approved, is currently pegged to cost residents with a $200,000 home valuation about $250 annually, according to district information.
Community voices
Norman, whose husband Michael is a member of Temple High’s 1991 graduating class, called the proposed bond package “forward thinking.”
“It means that we are proactively thinking about meeting the needs of future families and that we are planning in advance for the growth in school needs,” she said during her presentation. “Obviously, we know that a lot of (home) building is taking place. There’s always news on how people are coming into Texas and into Temple, and we need to stay ahead, and the items included in this bond package would provide room for lots of future growth.”
Mungia, who is a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 1992, said all of the projects within the proposed bond package are important to him.
“My kids were involved in everything,” he previously told the Telegram. “Right now, my youngest is a junior in high school … and he was part of the CTE program in welding, does lighting for fine arts and is also a football player. So all of it is really important to me, because I want to make sure we excel in every aspect of our school district.”
Bond positions
Other residents have a different take.
“Raging inflation is coming. Do two Temple Independent School District bonds totaling $184.9 million really mix with inflation?” resident Carol Owen said in a letter to the editor.
“Voting ‘No’ is common sense. More parents are exiting public education,” Owen said in her letter. “Who knows what TISD enrollment will be later? Will a new school be needed? If so, TISD can call a bond election then.”
Resident Lou Ann Anderson also voiced her opposition, citing rising construction costs and supply issues that stem from the pandemic.
“A future reworked, smaller package featuring real necessities seems a more marketable ask,” Anderson said in a letter to the editor.
Resident Joelle Bedwell urged voters to make informed decisions because “good schools make good communities.”
In her letter to the editor, she cited facts that included that TISD has dropped its tax rate 16.5 cents in the last three years and its recognized leadership.
“For homeowners aged 65 and older, who file for homestead exemption, there are no additional taxes associated with this bond,” she said. “For homeowners without a homestead exemption, taxes increase $10/month, $125/year per $100,000 evaluation.”
“Our community deserves the involvement of all of us,” Bedwell said. “Consult with other former board members on their thoughts on this issue. … Be informed. Make a decision. Vote in this bond election.”