BELTON — Rising costs took their toll on Bell County Tuesday as officials accepted an updated agreement for jail services.
The Commissioners Court unanimously accepted an updated agreement between itself and Mills County, which allows local inmates to be held outside of the county. The agreement is one of many the county maintains to help keep the local jail population in control.
Sheriff’s Department officials told commissioners that the county previously had an agreement with Mills County but the cost for housing inmates has increased in recent months.
The new agreement would see the amount Bell County pays per inmate increase from $55 a day to $75 a day.
County Judge David Blackburn said he was not surprised at the rate hike, as many counties are seeing increased costs and less space in recent months.
“This is a trend I expect we will see over again,” Blackburn said.
Bell County has entered into 10 agreements with other counties to hold inmates.
These include Mills, Milam, Williamson, Robertson, Limestone, Terry, Garza, Lee, Lynn and McLennan counties.
Lt. Stacey McClinton, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said that the impact of the price change would not affect many inmates held by the county. She said that the Mills facility only housed one person from Bell County currently.
Finding space to hold the county’s overflowing population has been a problem that officials have worked to solve for more than a year.
Officials said that an increasing county population, as well as backlogs in the court due to COVID-19, caused the spike in the number of inmates held locally.
Blackburn said this was not only a local problem but one seen across the state, with many counties looking for space at other facilities, causing prices to increase.
“So not only is space getting hard to find, it is getting expensive,” Blackburn said. “So the sooner we can get additional space in our jail, and our campus in Bell County, the better off we will be financially.”
County officials have estimated spending $4 million this year for housing inmates outside the county, up from about $2.5 million last year.
A $129 million expansion of the county’s loop jail is underway. The expansion will include a new jail tower as well as a minimum security facility with 192 additional beds.
Officials hope that the expansion will serve the county for years to come.