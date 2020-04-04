The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Special Crimes Unit have seen a rise in child abuse, sex crimes against children, and domestic and family violence, Lt. Michele Cianci, Special Crimes Unit director, said.
“Remember, sexual predators know school is not in session, making children more vulnerable to the predator,” Cianci said.
Sex crimes against children have risen slightly, and arrests for domestic and family violence also have risen about 50 percent.
Temple Police Department reports, placed daily on LexisNexis Community Crime Map, regularly contain assault-family violence cases, as well as requests for protective orders issued by magistrates.
“We are all currently facing unchartered waters due to the coronavirus outbreak,” the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said on its helpandhope.org website. “These changes to how families live, work, go to school and play are occurring rapidly and they are hard. Even at the best of times, change creates stress. It is more important than ever that we have realistic expectations about what all of these changes mean for our current daily lives and pay attention to how they are impacting our families.”
The agency has not seen a surge in child abuse and neglect cases. Reports to the Texas Abuse Hotline have slowed due to COVID-19, but the decrease is less than 20 percent, spokesman John Lennan said.
“As you may know, one of the biggest reporters of child abuse and neglect is the school system. We are asking for everyone to be mindful of this and be that extra set of eyes and ears for children who may show signs of abuse and neglect,” Lennan said.
The abuse hotline number is 1-800-252-5400. A person should always call 911 in cases of an emergency and then follow up with a call to the hotline or via online at: www.txabusehotline.org
Many times an outcry about sexual abuse is made to a school teacher or school counselor because children feel safe talking to them.
“I am uneasy about the abused children who will be overlooked since they are not in ‘the safe place to make the outcry,’” Cianci said. “Teachers and school counselors should, if possible, keep in contact with their students — online or by telephone calls.”
With schools closed because of COVID-19 and children being left at home with more time for social media access, an increase in online sexual exploration of children has been seen.
Parents and guardians can figure out a schedule for their child that is similar to school days and make sure they stick to it. Don’t allow computers, laptops and cellphones in children’s bedrooms at night. Monitor the child’s social media activities and make sure the child keeps a parent notified where they are.
Sex trafficking in Bell County hasn’t stopped, Cianci said. Victims and johns pose a risk because they don’t take precautions, and the increased numbers in those crimes could be a “ripple effect” of COVID-19. Isolation, financial difficulties, stress, illness, uncertainty and fear are some of the possible triggers, she said.
Injury to a child is lumped with injury to elderly and disabled in the Texas Penal Code, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
“So we don’t have a way to isolate which of those (cases) were specifically against children. But including those and a few other charges, 2019 saw 27 cases and 2020 saw 40 cases. Taking away the injury to child/elderly/disabled, it is 16 in 2019 and 19 in 2020 that involved child abuse, neglect and domestic/family violence,” Weems said.