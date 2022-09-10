Aided by a small support group, former Temple resident Page Rowland has started a ministry for the community, Bethany House of Prayer, 611 S. Third St., next to Feed My Sheep.
“Bethany House of Prayer is about community transformation,” he said. “The vision is to be a part of bringing social justice to those that are homeless or in need in general, and be a part of bringing hope and restoring lives through the gospel of Jesus.”
At this point, he said, the ministry has him, a board and a few people who want to help lay the foundation.
“Right now, we’re doing services every Saturday at 10 a.m.,” he said.
The goal is community transformation, he said, by establishing a house of prayer 24 hours a day, seven days a week, “where there’s worship, prayer and intercession non-stop.”
“I believe this will be fuel to help in the transformation of our city,” he said.
The desire is to partner with the already existing Christian community, he said.
“That’s already happening,” he said. “We’ve got people coming from different churches. I’ve shared it with several pastors and I’m in the process of making the rounds of the city to get their blessing as well.”
This hopefully will be a thing of unity, he said.
“There seems to be a passion in all of Christianity to reach out to those that are lost — those in particular in the homeless population.”
Saturday service
About a dozen people came for the service at 10 a.m. Saturday.
David Copple of Temple, one of the board members, said Rowland is the one with the vision for the ministry. Copple has been in the ministry for 47 years and has known Rowland for 11 years, he said.
In addition to the vision of a 24/7 place of prayer and worship, he said, is the co-vision of a ministry to the homeless.
“We want to see chains broken, lives restored, people saved, people touched by the Holy Spirit of God,” he said.
A scripture verse he loves, he said, is Romans 8:19: “For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.”
“I’ve seen so many lives transformed by the power of God,” he said.
Kristin Morris and Denise Mooney, who made up the worship team, were tuning their guitars before the service.
“About a decade ago, I got roped into volunteering and realized God was calling me into this ministry,” Morris said. “He literally pulled me out of hell, cleaned me off and sent me back.”
She’s an original board member of Feed My Sheep, which provides many services for the homeless.
“As soon as I started volunteering, I felt a connection and a calling,” she said.
Mooney, who is one of the worship leaders at Bethel Assembly in Temple, said this was her first time at the ministry. Her husband, Casey Mooney, is operations director of Feed My Sheep.
“So I’ve been around it for about 12 years,” she said. “They’re just people that are looked over most of the time.”
Homeless people don’t always feel welcome or have a way to get to church, she said.
“This is great, right in their territory, giving them an opportunity to meet Jesus,” she said.
‘God called me …’
Rowland said he’s been in this type of ministry since 2007. He was vice president of marketing and sales for Temple Chamber of Commerce during 2005-2011.
“God called me out of my corporate job to a full-time ministry,” he said.
He pastored the “church under the bridge” in Temple for about two years, he said. The Interstate 35 expansion drove them out.
He went on missionary journeys, he said, and was sent to different tribal groups in the Native American population. Now, he said, he’s grateful to be back in Temple and a part of the community.
Rowland said that although he preaches at times, his gift is administration — “bringing the pieces together, building the organization.”
He said he likes the format of I Corinthians 14:26: “How is it then, brethren, whenever you come together, each of you has a psalm, has a teaching, has a tongue, has a revelation, has an interpretation. Let all things be done for edification.”
Ultimately, Rowland said, when the church body comes together, it is his desire for the Lord to have complete control over the services and that they not be centered on one person.
Rowland said he was encouraged by the church’s address: 611 S. Third St., in that it reminds him of Isaiah 61:1, which was read by Jesus in his home town of Nazareth: “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek, he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.”