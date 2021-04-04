Ka-booms in the night convinced Lula Lee Smith to leave the bootlegger’s house.
Smith (1901-1989) was hired in 1926 to be principal and teacher at the one-room Hay Branch School No. 24 in what is now Killeen. She boarded for two months with a nice couple. Unbeknownst to her, the husband made homebrew, but not very carefully.
When exploding beer bottles shook her awake, she began looking for a new address.
Such were the perils of being a country school teacher.
This story and hundreds of others are preserved thanks to the dedication and foresight of Connally Neal (1916-1999), county school superintendent who spent the final years of his career documenting these rural schools.
Throughout its more than 170-year history, Bell County had hundreds of small country schools. These were combined under one administrative umbrella and called the “common school district,” separate from the independent school districts in the county’s larger cities such as Temple, Belton and Killeen.
The schools may have been rural, but hardly backwoods. The Galveston Daily News in 1894 praised the then 123 rural schools with teachers “of energy, industry and intelligence….(who) give to each student that moral and intellectual culture, that learning and scholarship…so necessary to good citizenship.”
From 1845, when Texas joined the union, and the late 1870s, Texas lurched in fits and starts towards a public school system despite episodes of gubernatorial and legislative political haggling. Texas briefly had a public education system during reconstruction in the late 1860s, but soon disbanded it.
Nineteenth-century parents regarded their children’s education as private matters and individual responsibility, generally sidestepping any state involvement. Nevertheless, education remained a priority to families.
Texas’ common schools organized in 1854 with a system for payment of tuition for poor and orphaned children. By that year, Bell County was divided into 15 scattered school districts.
A Galveston Daily News reporter in 1870 praised Bell County residents for their devotion to education. “The people of this county are taking a great interest in the cause of education,” he wrote. “There is scarcely a neighborhood but what had a flourishing school.”
Overseeing these districts was the county’s first superintendent, Thomas Jefferson Witt (1856-1905), appointed in 1887. County commissioners hired him to “provide for examination of teachers, make transfers and do whatever he may think best.” He also later taught at Salado and Moody. Besides overseeing education and hiring teachers, he also conducted “summer institutes” to train teachers who often had no other education beyond high school.
Common school districts operated independently and were overseen by a local board. The school buildings, built by neighbors, were modest structures that often served as worship houses, community centers and lodge halls. They rarely had electricity; heat came from wood-burning stoves; outdoor privies were the norm.
By 1911, the county had 20 independent school districts (among them Belton, Temple, Killeen, Troy and Bartlett) and 102 common school (rural) districts. The majority had combined grade levels: 75 were one-room buildings with one teacher each; 16 were two-room with two teachers each; three had three-rooms with three teachers; and one rural school had four rooms with four teachers.
In all, Bell County had one teacher for every 52 students in the common school districts, and 38 students for each teacher in the more populous cities. Time, economics, family migration and tightening educational standards soon took their tolls as these country schools closed and merged with larger districts.
By the mid-1960s, Neal began an arduous task of documenting these long-ago rural schools, many lost by land developers’ bulldozers. He proposed in 1967 to the Bell County Historical Survey, a forerunner of the Bell County Historical Commission, a plan to document these former schools with aluminum markers that would briefly explain the history of each.
The markers would help preserve memories “so that future generations who pass this way will know of the educational interests of pioneers who first settled here,” he said.
Survey members agreed to partner with Neal and a committee of former students and teachers for sponsorships of $25 for the markers.
Among colorfully named schools long forgotten were Alligator, Buzzards’ Roost, Bear Thicket, Cocklebur and Tick Branch. The Lost Prairie No. 104 opened in 1894 a stone’s throw from Ratibor to serve Czech farm families in east Bell County.
Hay Branch School District No. 24 began in 1884 with one room; by 1926, enrollment had increased so another classroom was added. The district merged with the Killeen Independent School District in 1949. A new elementary school preserved the “Hay Branch” legacy by adopting its historic name.
The Hay Branch marker was dedicated in 1968, next to its original building. Honored guest was Ellie Summers Hamilton (1889-1972) of Belton who taught there in 1916. Among the little-known facts: land for the school was sold by two farm families to the community for $2.
The Joe Lee School, originally called Mud Springs, began in 1881 and merged with the Rogers Independent School District in 1958. In its heyday, students dipped water from a jug with common cup hanging on string, and the boys chopped wood for the stove in winter.
Former student George Thomas Underwood (1889-1982) quipped, “We didn’t have germs in those days, or we were a healthy lot.”
Neal wasn’t finished with his documentation. He corralled an army of former teachers and alumni to write recollections about their schools, which were compiled in “History of Bell County Public Schools 1854-1976.” He included schools serving African-American and Hispanic students, too, because they were important and he feared they would be forgotten.
The overwhelming support delighted Neal. From 1968 to 1973, hundreds of former schools were marked and their names memorialized — at least for a few years.
Time took heavy tolls on Neal’s project. Over the years, the thin aluminum signs were lost, one-room buildings decayed, and scrub bushes swallowed up the playgrounds.
Nevertheless, more than 250 schools still live within the book’s pages.