Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott says it’s important to him — and the school board — to conduct his job evaluations in public.
Ott is one of the few Texas superintendents who has his evaluation conducted at open meetings — a continuing example of transparency for a public school district. Other local districts — such as Belton ISD — cite government codes that allow confidentially in superintendent job evaluations.
The Telegram is spotlighting government transparency and open records with a series of stories this week as part of Sunshine Week, which starts today.
In February, Temple Independent School District trustees agreed 6-0 to extend Ott’s contract for an additional year after it gave him high marks on his annual evaluation. Trustee Sandhya Sanghi was absent from the meeting.
The third-year superintendent earns $228,035 — $3,769 more than the average superintendent salary in Texas districts with an enrollment between 5,000 and 9,999 students.
Trustees evaluated Ott in five areas: board and community relations; district management; student achievement; human resources; and district communications.
Each board member graded the superintendent on a scale of 1 to 5 in those categories and gave comments on his performance. Their grades and comments were then merged into a single appraisal that board President Dan Posey presented.
Ott’s scores ranged from 4.5 in human resources up to 4.9 in district communication, the board’s superintendent appraisal said. Trustees gave him a 4.6 in both the student achievement and board and community relations categories and a 4.7 in district management.
With the exception of the human resources area, which stayed at the same rating, Ott’s grades were improvements from last year’s evaluation. He previously earned scores from 4.17 in student achievement up to 4.5 in human resources, according to the 2020 appraisal.
Although district accountability ratings are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, TISD earned a B rating for the 2019-20 school year.
“A superintendent’s evaluation should be in line with the school district’s overall performance,” Ott told the Telegram. “Every community has a genuine interest in their local school system. This is precisely why the TISD school board of trustees and I believe it is important to conduct my evaluation in public. Although unique in nature, and potentially uncomfortable at times, maintaining trust and transparency between TISD and our community are values that supersede traditional business standards.”
“A public evaluation of my job performance is consistent with those values,” Ott said.
Belton ISD response
The Belton school district doesn’t make its superintendent evaluations public since those are held in a closed session that members of the community can’t attend.
Susan Kincannon, the former BISD leader who now heads the Waco ISD, did not have public evaluations and neither has first-year Superintendent Matt Smith.
Smith — who was evaluated for the first time in February — did not provide a comment for this article.
BISD cited Texas Education Code 21.355 and Public Information Act, Government Code Chapter 552, which guarantees the confidentiality of teacher and school administrator evaluations.
The district “includes the superintendent in this confidential, once-a-year formal evaluation,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said in a written statement. “Throughout the year, however, the district strives to be open and transparent about Dr. Smith’s performance. Dr. Smith’s evaluation is tied directly to the district goals adopted last fall.”
Belton trustees met in early February for their first evaluation of Smith — who earns $230,000, almost $25,000 lower the average superintendent salary in Texas districts with 10,000 to 24,999 students. The evaluation was conducted in closed session.
Board President Suzanne McDonald said trustees looked at three general areas while appraising Smith’s first year: District goals and key progress measures; leadership and management duties; and academic progress.
McDonald said it was difficult to evaluate Smith on the key progress measures and academic progress. Both measures are dependent on data — such as the state’s A to F accountability rating system. Because of the pandemic, there are no real concrete numbers for those areas, she said.
The bulk of Smith’s evaluation was based on his leadership and management duties, McDonald said. Trustees could have given him one of three grades — met expectations, needs improvement or exceptional. McDonald said the superintendent was exceptional.
“Exceptional to us means he exceeds expectations,” McDonald told the Telegram in February. “You know that in a time such as what we went through this last year, for us to have a school district that had more students in the classroom or participating in education than other districts with a brand new superintendent — that speaks volumes. That speaks volumes.”
The school board is considering the renewal of Smith’s contract this month.
Before each monthly meeting, Cox said, BISD trustees “hold a workshop to discuss progress being made toward a particular goal.”
“This is an important time — in a public setting — that allows board members to ask Dr. Smith and other district leaders questions and provide real-time feedback,” Cox said in her statement. “Community members are also invited to provide public comments at these meetings.”
However, public meetings usually allow a limited amount of time for the public to comment on issues.
In an interview last month, Smith said listening is a hallmark of his leadership.
“For me, I know that I value when my voice matters and I value when I’m able to give thoughtful dialogue and opinion to people, I’m more bought in when those things happen,” Smith said. “I want to treat people the way I think they want to be treated.”
Public scrutiny
As the Temple and Belton school districts continue to grow, they will soon likely ask the public to fund initiatives to deal with their booming student populations.
Belton ISD, which held a recent bond election that funded Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary and other improvements, is preparing for more growth, especially in its southern area. Over the next decade, the district is expected to gain 4,500 students, bumping enrollment to around 16,000. A strategic plan is in the works to determine where to build new campuses.
Temple ISD had an enrollment of 8,391 students, according to a December district report. Trustees in 2019 purchased 47 acres in southeast Temple for $702,911. The district plans to build a new elementary school on the site. Ott has said he anticipates the new campus to possibly open as soon as fall 2023.
Faith in a district’s top leader is essential for communities, Ott said.
“The truth is, as a superintendent and community leader, I’m evaluated in the public eye every day, so holding my formal job appraisal outside of closed doors for all to see is no different than going to work any other day,” he said.