Hail hit Bell County, including the Temple, Belton and Killeen areas, Friday morning as thunderstorms ushered in cooler temperatures in Central Texas.
featured
Weather goes to hail; storms bring rain, cooler temperatures
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- 'I've never been so terrified': Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat