Hail in Belton

Hail, mostly pea-sized or a little bit larger, gathered on a Belton porch following a thunderstorm that dropped much needed rain and the temperatures on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Jerry Prickett | Telegram

Hail hit Bell County, including the Temple, Belton and Killeen areas, Friday morning as thunderstorms ushered in cooler temperatures in Central Texas.