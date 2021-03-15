A state grant could help the Temple school district identify and train educators for leadership roles.
Temple Independent School District announced Monday that it has been initially selected for the Texas Education Agency’s Principal Residency Grant.
If selected, the grant — valued at about $700,000 — will help TISD administrators nurture existing leaders within the district and build an internal leadership pipeline, according to a news release.
Educators would become principals typically spend time in the classroom, earn a master’s degree and a principal certification as well gain experience in a leadership position on campus.
The grant will enable Temple ISD to identify 10 educators through a targeted recruitment and selection process, and start them on an expedited track of leadership development. The process includes earning a master’s degree and principal certification through Dallas Baptist University’s Dorothy M. Bush College of Education, as well as a year-long, full-time principal residency at a Temple ISD school.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is excited about the possibility of implementing such a comprehensive leadership development program at TISD.
“We are always looking for ways to develop and retain future leaders in the district, and this is an opportunity to build a program that identifies talent and allows them to have hand-on experiences designed to support their course work,” Ott said.
The principal residents would be practicing administrators at their designated campuses and work with and learn from existing campus leaders, the release said.
Donna Ward, incoming assistant superintendent of human resources, said she believes the Principal Residency Program will help nurture future leaders within the district.
“Teachers chosen to participate in this full-time residency program will be provided with invaluable experiences focused on instructional leadership in a diverse educational setting, allowing the district to create a strong, diverse leadership pipeline for the future” Ward said.
TISD plans to implement the program during the 2021-22 school year pending the successful completion of a fiscal and programmatic review and negation with TEA.