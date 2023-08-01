BELTON — Maya Maxwell, the co-defendant in the capital murder case involving Cedric Marks, pleaded guilty to two lesser charges on Tuesday afternoon after accepting a plea bargain agreement with the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison with credit for time served on two counts of tampering with a corpse.
“At this point, based on the information that I have received today, I’m going to find that there is sufficient evidence to find you guilty as to each count,” the judge told Maxwell. “I am going to find you guilty beyond reasonable doubt in count one as to the second-degree felony offense of fabricating or tampering evidence — that evidence being a human corpse — and I am finding you guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in count two as to the second degree felony offense of tampering with evidence — that evidence being a human corpse.”
Her testimony as a state key witness led to a jury on June 9 to sentence Marks — a former mixed martial arts fighter — to die after he was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, before their bodies were discovered more than a week later.
“As soon as we conclude ma'am, I will remand you back into the custody of the sheriff for you to complete your sentence,” Duskie told Maxwell, who was holding back tears.
During a victim’s impact statement, Deborah Harrison, Swearingin’s mother, said she forgave Maxwell for her role in her son’s murder.
“I’ve wanted to talk to you for a long time,” she told Maxwell, who was wearing a green jumpsuit issued by the Bell County Jail. “From the very beginning, I have been grateful for you telling us where Michael and Jenna were. Thank you so much for that. I don’t think I would have made it without knowing where Michael was. This has been a nightmare that we cannot wake up from. I imagine it’s a nightmare for you, too.”
Although Harrison understands that Maxwell may not have recounted the murders in the exact manner that they happened, she emphasized her empathy for her from the moment the co-defendant first testified.
“I wanted to just hug you, take you home with me and just take care of you,” she told Maxwell. “I hope you were truly innocent in all of this and just picked the wrong man to become involved with.”
Harrison, who stressed how she will never have true happiness again, said she hopes Maxwell — who was in the 426th District Court for less than a half hour on Tuesday afternoon — has learned from her faults.
“Good luck with your time in prison and with your parole hearing,” she told Maxwell. “You still have the chance to still have a good life. Make good choices from now on. Read the Bible and get to know Jesus. I promise you that your life will be much better with Jesus in it. I want a good future for you. Good luck, Maya.”
Following Harrison’s statement, a sheriff’s deputy escorted Maxwell back into custody. The clattering of her cuffs and her sniffles from holding back tears were all that could be heard until the door closed behind them.