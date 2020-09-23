BELTON — Extending the city’s hike-and-bike trails to South Belton has been talked about for more than three years now. Work is finally set to begin next month.
The Belton Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a nearly $1.4 million contract with Gatesville-based TTG Utilities to build the city’s next trail segment.
“Basically, what we’re doing is building a 12-foot shared use path — that’s just a big, fancy word for a very large sidewalk — that will accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “The idea is that it would go from (Liberty Park) down to South Wall (Street). It will be along Interstate 35 along the service road on the east side.”
The mile-long trail will end at the intersection of Wall Street and Holland Road, which is also known as FM 436.
“I’ll just mention that along the trail there are lights, some signage. There will be a crossing underneath Interstate 35 near Crossroads Church,” Points said. “It’s going to be a beautiful trail.”
Belton will pay $175,725 for construction. The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone will fund that cost.
The remaining cost will be covered by more than $1.5 million in grants the city was awarded. The total cost for the trail extension is nearly $2 million. Last year, the city spent $268,250 for Temple-based KPA Engineers to design the trail extension.
Councilman John Holmes said he was glad Belton is pushing its extensive trail network farther south.
“The grants and TIRZ funds make this a really doable project,” he said.
Construction on the trail is expected to begin in late October. Points expects the project to be completed around next August.
Once this segment is done, people will be able to walk or bike from North Belton near Lake Road down to Holland Road. Councilman David K. Leigh suggested that could be a boon for the overall well-being of Belton residents.
“I guarantee you that if citizens use this in both directions, we will have the fittest city in the world,” Leigh said to laughs.