BELTON — Bell County officials announced Friday they are setting up a hotline for residents to call if they have questions or concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Friday the hotline will be one of several new resources county residents will see created in the coming days.
Paul Romer, the city of Belton spokesman who is coordinating public information for Bell County during the pandemic, said the hotline will start operating Saturday.
“That phone bank will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Blackburn said. “That will also be a resource for residents to make phone calls if they have questions or if they want to report potential non-compliance areas or issues.”
To reach the phone bank, call 211.
On top of that, the county government posted a frequently-asked-questions document on its website. Visit bellcountytx.com to access it.
“That document, hopefully, will be a good source of information to see the questions that the country has been receiving and the responses that we post to those questions,” Blackburn said. “We have a multitude of questions that have come in over the past day or two. We’re hopeful this will be a good resource for the public and others as they look at it.”
Additionally, the Bell County Public Health District will have new information to help residents and businesses. Visit bellcountyhealth.org for that information.
“The Bell County Public Health District will be posting to their website information and links that provide additional guidance to individuals and businesses on what they could do and what they should be doing both at home and at work,” Blackburn said, adding it will be based on information from the Centers of Diseases Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.