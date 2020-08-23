Priceless Beginnings, organized after the Jan. 3, 2019, violent murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, changed the date of its Memorial 5K Run/Walk.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road, Kaye Cathey, treasurer/secretary, said.
The new date is firm and cannot be changed, and the hope is that COVID-19 will subside by that date.
Money raised from the race is used to help children who are victims of domestic violence attend a camp.
Since the coronavirus has been so widespread, the organization hasn’t sent anyone to camp. Instead, the funds are used during this time to help domestic violence families with special needs and to provide board games and gift baskets, according to Cathey.
“We plan to make this year’s event more successful than last year’s. And with your help, we can,” Cathey said.
To register, visit www.Pricelessbeginnings.org or http://runsignup.com/Race/FindARunner/?raceld+74625&perPage+25. There is also room for volunteers, and donations may be made through the website.