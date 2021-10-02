BELTON — Volunteer fire departments in Bell County got a helping hand after the county approved more than $61,800 in aid.
Nine of the county’s volunteer fire departments will split the funds, each receiving about $6,867. The funds come after the Bell County Commissioners Court approved splitting the remaining funds of its grant match program among the departments.
County officials said the grant match program, which helps the departments get state and federal grants, regularly has money left over at the end of the year from its starting $100,000.
The nine groups getting the funding are the Central Bell County, Southwest Bell County, Moffat, Morgan’s Point Resort, Troy, Rogers, Holland, Bartlett and Little River volunteer fire departments.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the departments will need to have insurance that fully covers their fire trucks to get the funds instead of just liability insurance, one of the conditions set by commissioners.
“My understanding is that if they don’t have full coverage that they have to use the money to obtain full coverage,” Mahl-stedt said. “Right now there is only three of the nine that don’t have full coverage, so those three departments would be required to get full coverage on all of their trucks. If they already have full coverage then the money could be used for other capital items or operating expenses.”
While there are 11 volunteer fire departments in the county, officials did not include Sparta and Salado’s departments in the distribution of funds.
Commissioners pointed to a recent distribution of about $26,500 to the Sparta department as to why it would be excluded.
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department received the money earlier this month to help repair its fire truck after an accident. The department’s truck did not have full coverage insurance, which meant a higher cost to repair, leading to the county putting the insurance requirement into the new agreement.
Salado emergency district
In a prior discussion, Commissioner Bobby Whitson said the Salado Volunteer Fire Department didn’t need to be included due to it forming an emergency services district.
The Salado department will start getting the tax revenue from the district later this year and will no longer be supported as the other volunteer departments are.
“I did talk to Salado and they are fine with that,” Whitson, who is a member of the Salado department, said. “They are happy to help all the other districts as much as they can.”
Commissioners said previously that they plan on continuing to give out the remaining money in the program at the end of each year, but might make changes to fund certain needs of the departments.