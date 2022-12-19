BELTON — To show gratitude for emergency responders, 10 people on horseback paraded Sunday afternoon through downtown Belton.
They placed six wreaths at various locations, in honor of the Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Belton Fire Department, the U.S. military, health care workers and Border Patrol agents, said Marcia Cross, a local horse enthusiast and the parade organizer.
Her husband, David Cross, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, followed the riders in a minivan. At each of the stops, he would get out of the vehicle, lay a wreath and salute.
This was the parade’s third year and the first time it included a wreath for Border Patrol agents. In the first place, she said, their work is directly connected to horses.
Also, she said, border conditions are in such a state of turmoil that it’s dangerous for the agents.
“So they are moving them around, or they are just giving up,” she said. “It makes for a harder job for those that remain.”
Cross headed up the parade on Penelope Pizazz, a mare that had trouble getting used to the police officer’s cap between her ears. Siding Cross in the van and bearing the Texas flag was Tracy Wilson of Kempner, riding Princess Merada.
Wilson, president of the Centex Saddle Club, said she rode in a previous emergency responders parade.
“I’m here to support everybody who is out there working for us,” she said. “I do a lot of parades and I try to do what I can.”
Miles Brickell of Belton rode Phoenix, a gelding. He’s a friend of Cross and has ridden in the parade every year.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “They need to be recognized for everything they do — and everybody loves a parade.”
He said he had to watch the horse because it likes to play tricks on him.
Hope Cassady of Belton, who operates Cedar Ranch, was riding a mare named Smoke. She said this was her first year to be in the parade, but she rides with Cross a lot.
Cross pointed out a father-daughter team in the parade, Kirk Morgan Sr. of Moody and his daughter, Emily, 12. He was on a quarter horse named Roxanne and she rode a mare named Ellie.
Kirk said he’s ridden with Cross before “and probably everybody else out here.”
Emergency responders are “terribly important,” he said. “I think it’s a good ride, riding for these officers.”
The parade’s final stop was at the Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave. Everybody rode onto the grass at the nearby Fallen Heroes Memorial, and Cassady spoke briefly and said a closing prayer.
“We want to thank everybody for coming out,” she said.
She thanked the emergency responders “for all they do and the sacrifices they make … to go the extra mile, so we can all feel safe at home.”
She prayed that God would watch over them, “keep them safe … and that they would return every day to their families.”