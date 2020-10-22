Four Bell County men charged in a rural home burglary case were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Temple residents Corey Danielle Henderson Jr., 20; Marquis Deon Henderson, 19; and Raven Marquita Singleton, 20, are charged with burglary of a habitation along with Devonne Cortez Palmer Jr., 18, of Harker Heights.
On Aug. 17, the four suspects were arrested by Bell County deputies during a burglary in progress in the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive, Lt. Robert Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said.
A resident reported that she heard what sounded like a person kick in her front door that evening and later found a man she didn’t know in the home.
The suspect was armed, but no shots were fired. The suspect ran to a vehicle parked nearby, Reinhard said.
Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the suspect description on FM 2410 in Belton.
Reinhold said information obtained showed the four people in the vehicle were likely involved in the burglary. No weapon was found, he added.
Other indictments
• Justin D. Brisbin, 31, of Rogers, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
• Boyd Brenton, 39, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Timothy Wayne Cehand, 47, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
• Tameria E. Howard, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• James T. Jones, 42, of Temple, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more, but less than $30,000.
• Tracy N. Karl, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ayden L. Lagrone, 24, of Temple, possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
• Tahshera Savage, 24, of Temple, possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
• Glenn W. Slade, 47, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.