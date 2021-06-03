A single vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 35 near Midway Drive in Temple is causing traffic congestion.
Temple Police responded to the call about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The driver was injured, but those injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Alejandra Arreguin, public relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
As of about 7 a.m. the left lane of the interstate was closed as emergency crews worked to clear the scene and traffic was backing up.
Alternative routes are advised.