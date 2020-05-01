The Temple Daily Telegram received seven journalism honors Friday, including Star Reporter of the Year.
The Telegram — named Class AA 2020 Online Newspaper of the Year Wednesday — received additional awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and Headliners Foundation of Texas that were announced Friday.
Deborah McKeon was named Star Reporter of the Year for her criminal justice articles, including an officer-involved shooting in Temple and the trial of a Bell County justice of the peace removed from office.
The Telegram team of McKeon, Eric E. Garcia and Joel Valley won second place in the Star Investigative Report of the Year for articles on the Temple officer-involved shooting.
McKeon, Janice Gibbs and Nan Dickson were honored with second place in the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category for their coverage on the fire that destroyed the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia in July 2019.
Michael Miller won third for Star Photojournalist of the Year.
McKeon, Gibbs and Dickson also won honorable mention for their Westphalia fire coverage in Star Online Package of the Year.
McKeon also won honorable mention in Star Breaking News Report of the Year category.
Assistant Sports Editor Joshua Weaver received honorable mention in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category.
The Telegram won a total of 21 awards, including first place honors in Online Newspaper of the Year, sports column, feature photography, sports photography and business writing; second places in feature photography, sports photography, photo gallery and headline writing; third in short features, community service, team effort and Freedom of Information.