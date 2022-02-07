A person has died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash at State Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road, officials said Monday.
Two others involved in the crash were injured and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the initial investigation revealed that one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
Nowlin said the name of the deceased person will be released after relatives have been notified.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.