Two Temple warming shelters will open Saturday because of a freezing warning issued for Central Texas.
The Salvation Army of Bell County, 419 W. Ave. G, will open at 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and service animals are accepted in the shelter, the city of Temple said in a news release.
The shelter will close Sunday morning following breakfast.
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, will be open from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and pets are accepted in the shelter.
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a freeze warning for 29 counties in North and Central Texas, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam and McLennan. The warning is effective from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday.
“Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected,” the agency said.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook was also issued for the same counties as isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Monday.
In Temple, the temperature is expected to drop to 31 degrees with patchy frost in some areas. Winds will be from the north-northeast at about 5 mph.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said.
The agency said a freeze warning means that the season’s first bout of sub-freezing temperatures will likely occur.
“These conditions will kill sensitive plants and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. In addition, exposed outdoor plumbing should be insulated.”
Sunday is expected to be most sunny with a high temperature of 55 degrees with a low near 43.
There will be an 80% chance of precipitation Monday as showers and thunderstorms are forecast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s but low temperatures will dip into the high to mid-30s most nights this week.