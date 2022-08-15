Kennel club show

Teddy, a 6-year-old terrier, does a trick Sunday for his owner, Betsie Bolger of Dallas, at the Bell County Expo Center.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — About 100 dogs competed in an American Kennel Club agility trial Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

