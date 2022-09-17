Bell County residents will be able to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8 at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way Drive in Belton.
Alzheimer’s walk planned for Oct. 8 in Belton
TDT Christian Betancourt
