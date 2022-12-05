August Sanders

Sanders, 28, a former Temple resident who now lives on Fort Hood, is charged with three counts of burglary to a building, state jail felonies, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. Sanders was no-billed last year on a murder charge in Temple.

August Sanders walked out of the Bell County Jail in September 2021 after a grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing in a Temple murder case.

