August Sanders walked out of the Bell County Jail in September 2021 after a grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing in a Temple murder case.
“I’m blessed,” Sanders told the Telegram as he emerged from the jail after two months in custody when Temple police charged him with the first-degree felony in the July 17, 2021, slaying of 48-year-old Dewayne Hambrick.
“I’m going to continue living,” he said.
Sanders, 28, a former Temple resident who now lives on Fort Hood, returned to the jail on Friday, freshly charged with three counts of burglary to a building, state jail felonies, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
His bonds total $120,500 in the four Killeen Police Department cases, jail records show.
Last year, Sanders was no-billed on the murder charge after the grand jury believed his account of self defense.
“The complete investigation was presented to the Bell County grand jury and after deliberations they issued a no bill for the charge of murder,” Stephanie Newell, first assistant district attorney, said in a statement.
Sanders said blood evidence tied to the jacket he was wearing at the time of shooting helped support his claim of self-defense. “I was fearing for my life,” he said.
Sanders was in custody at the Bell County Jail for more than two months in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
He was living at the Navigators Unlimited LLC trucking company at 3910 Shallow Ford West Road, the property where the fatal shooting occurred July 17.
Temple officers were called to the site at about 4:21 a.m. It was the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.
“The caller stated he shot someone after they came up from behind him and attacked him,” Detective Ashley Cunningham said in an arrest affidavit filed after Sanders was taken into custody.
Hambrick, who lived in a recreational vehicle at the Navigators business, was found dead at the scene. An officer found a shell casing a few feet behind his body.
Sanders told police that “he and Hambrick got into an argument and Hambrick raised his voice” at him. Sanders said “he showed Hambrick a gun to keep ‘it’ from going any further and kept it pointed down by his side,” according to the affidavit.
Sanders told police “he shot Hambrick in self-defense after Hambrick put him in a choke hold.” The suspect raised his gun and shot behind him, striking Hambrick. Sanders said the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. — more than two hours before police were called, the affidavit said.
Police found a firearm on the floor of the business warehouse, in front of the office where Sanders and his girlfriend were living at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.