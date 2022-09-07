Two Texans were killed in a five-vehicle collision in Milam County caused when a pickup struck a cattle trailer, leading to other crashes.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77, about seven miles south of Cameron, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, operated by a 38-year-old Cameron man, was traveling north on Highway 77 behind a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup and 2013 Dodge pickup truck; both vehicles towed trailers.
The 2017 1500 Ram struck the 2013 3500 Ram’s cattle trailer, causing it to separate.
“The cattle trailer went into the northbound barrow ditch and then collided with the (3500 Ram’s) 5th wheel trailer,” Washko said in a news release. “The 2013 Ram pickup traveled across the center line, into the southbound lane.”
As the 2013 Dodge Ram traveled into the southbound lane, it collided with a 2019 Chevrolet truck, operated by a 58-year-old man from Louise, Texas.
“A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, operated by a 52-year-old female from Mineola, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 approaching the other vehicles,” Washko said. “The Chevrolet Equinox swerved into the southbound lane and collided with the 2019 Chevrolet pickup.”
A passenger in the Chevrolet pickup — identified as 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco of Louise — was killed as was the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, identified as 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins of Mineola.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.
The Louise man driving the 2019 Chevrolet pickup was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Temple with non-incapacitating injuries, Washko said.
The Cameron driver of the 2017 Ram 3500 and the Temple driver of the 2013 Ram 3500 were not injured.
The crash investigation remains active, Washko said.
“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to keep an assured clear distance when following behind another vehicle,” he said. “Following too closely and failing to control speed greatly increases to probability of being involved in a collision.”