A Temple woman killed in a two-vehicle collision was identified Tuesday.
Destarte Gulley, 30, was killed Monday in the collision.
A 9-month-old girl is in critical condition, and a 9-year-old girl was in stable condition,Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said. An adult woman passenger was in stable condition, as is the driver of the other vehicle - an adult male.
Gulley drove a black Honda CRV that traveled eastbound from State Highway 36 and didn't halt at a stop sign to yield right of way to a red Ford F-250 going southbound on State Highway 95, according to Weems. The CRV struck the F-250.