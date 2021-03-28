BELTON — None of these bunnies lay eggs, but almost 5,000 of them were entered in the Texas Rabbit Breeders Association State Show Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Most of the folks here are hobbyists,” said Don Mersiovsky of Belton, association president. “They raise them for the love of the animal and competition.”
There are about 50 recognized rabbit breeds, each with its own standards, he said. This was a conformation show, but some are judged on meat quality and some are judged on ear length. There is an Angora rabbit breed, he said, and those rabbits are sheared for their “wool,” which is used to make sweaters.
His wife, Amy, who volunteers every year in the rabbit division of the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show, said rabbits sometimes shed a lot. During the recent ice storm in Texas, she said, rabbits put on a lot of fur to stay warm.
“And then it got hot, so now they are starting to shed and cool off,” she said.
A lot of the rabbits in the show began as 4-H or FFA projects, she said.
“We have a lot of county fair kids,” she said. “They have one rabbit. The responsibility they learn, you can’t put any number value to it.”
She introduced Krystal Tondre, 13, of San Antonio, who raises New Zealand and Himalayan rabbits and brought 15 rabbits to the show.
Krystal said her family brought a total of 29 rabbits and that her sister, Kelli Tondre, 18, won a Best of Breed trophy with a Californian breed rabbit.
Krystal, who is active in 4-H and FFA, wore a Best of Show buckle that she won at the Houston Livestock Show in 2020. That was for a New Zealand rabbit, home-grown for many generations. She likes that breed for their color, she said.
“I show black and broken, and they were bigger,” she said. “It helps me to develop to be able to handle bigger rabbits.”
When rabbits are scared, they scratch, especially the younger ones, she said.
“I handle rabbits every day,” she said. “I have a lot of little ones, so I get scratched often.”
Don Mersiovsky said the youth portion of the show included breed identification, showmanship, an exam on rabbit knowledge and a royalty contest. There was also a quiz bowl with buzzers, rewarding whoever answered questions the fastest.
Sheri Dixon of Brownsboro, president of the Lone Star Cavi Club, said there were 80 guinea pigs, also called cavies, in the show. She’s been raising the little animals for 40 years, she said.
“I like the guinea pigs because they are usually calm,” she said. “They are reasonably quiet. And I like them because you can keep them in family units. You can’t do that with rabbits. The females will help raise each other’s babies.”
Guinea pigs squeak, she said, and the males purr. Guinea pigs also chirp like a bird, she said.
“When one starts chirping, everybody shuts up,” she said. “That’s the alarm call.”
Guinea pigs are nice for people who don’t have a lot of room, she said.
“You can keep them inside and have more than one in a cage.”