Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 provided a holiday meal Saturday afternoon to veterans and other community members.
“We prepared for 300,” said Post Commander Jimmy Douglas. “Nothing goes to waste today.”
Any leftovers would be given to Feed My Sheep, he said. Since the meal was offered 2-6 p.m., there were two shifts of volunteer servers, he said.
“We can always use volunteers,” he said. “You don’t have to be a member. We’re an open post.”
His wife, Terri Douglas, said everybody was at the post early to prepare for the meal. After the morning rain, it turned out to be a nice day, she said.
“We look forward to this every year — and to see the police coming,” she said. “It means a lot to this community. We all need to work together. We wish everybody a safe, peaceful holiday.”
Kelly Hartbarger, post senior vice commander, said she thought the holiday meal was going well.
“Any time we can feed one person in the community makes it worth it,” she said. “I’m a Navy vet. This is us giving back.”
District 55 State Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple) stopped by to eat a meal and say hello.
“I say merry Christmas to all our veterans and law enforcement officers and all the visitors who came in today,” he said. “God bless each and every one of you.”
Post Chaplain James Andy Sneed, dressed as Santa Claus and passing out candy canes, said 450-500 people came to the meal last year.
“This pandemic has put a chokehold on the Christmas spirit,” he said. “But in the name of Jesus we know who’s still in control, because this too shall pass.”
“To the family and friends who have lost loved ones through COVID-19, I personally send out my condolence—not only here in Texas but around the world,” he said.
He said he gave a personal tip of the hat to the family and friends of first responders, doctors and the men and women working in nursing facilities.
“We are all battling this COVID, but God is in control,” he said. “The truth be told, I am imperfect. Yes we stumble, but we get back up. … As a nation, as a world, we all need to turn back to Jesus Christ and repent.”
Sneed said some of the cakes and pies were homemade, and pointed out one of the servers, Lula Lukens, as the hospitality chairman.
“I’m the baker,” she demured. “I do baking from scratch.”
For the holiday meal, she prepared German chocolate cake, Mexican fruitcake, chocolate cake and banana nut cake.
“I just help them any time they need help,” she said.
Her husband, Carl Lukens, who passed away in April, was in the U.S. Air Force, she said.
“I just like helping people, especially in this day and age when smiles are few and far between,” she said.
She does a lot of volunteering, she said. “You can’t just sit and do nothing.”
Ernest T. Knox, former chaplain and about a 10-year member of the post, said he served with the infantry in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
“It’s always good to give back to the community and recognize your fellow comrades and fellowship with them in a dinner every year,” he said. “Some are by themselves. This helps them out. They can come out and have camaraderie with other vets, showing love to other vets and people in the community.”