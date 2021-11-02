Local businesses in East Bell County will have more options when it comes to producing and selling alcohol following Tuesday’s election.
Residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of allowing the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, with about 71% of the vote or 2,454 ballots cast. Votes against the measure accounted for 29% of the votes, with 1,006 ballots cast in opposition.
The unofficial results represented about 86.67 % of precincts reporting Tuesday evening.
The liquor election was put on the ballot after it received more than 8,000 signatures on a petition earlier this year.
John Evans, a local farmer that started the petition, said he is happy the measure passed, both for himself and for other businesses. Until now only those living in Temple and Rogers, which passed similar measures previously, had the ability to sell alcohol in the precinct.
“I am excited and it opens up a bunch of options with us and the distillery, but a whole lot of opportunity for the rest of the (precinct),” Evans said. “Right now only Temple and Rogers have that opportunity and ability to do it.
The change to the alcohol laws only affect Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, which includes all of northeastern Bell County. The precinct also goes south to the Little River, north until it hits FM 93 with the western border being sections of State Highway 317, Shallow Ford Road, South Kegley Road and Airport Trail.
Those living in the precinct will also have the opportunity now to open distilleries to produce and sell various alcohols.
Opening such a distillery was the motivation behind Evans and his wife to push for the proposition. The couple has already started working on building a structure to house the business on their family farm.
Evans said he plans on using locally grown grains and crops to make various kinds of alcohol, terming the process Farm to Glass instead of the traditional Farm to Table.
The distillery is expected to eventually produce three types of bourbons, a vodka and a whiskey once fully operational.
The couple had hoped to open the business sometime in November, but delays throughout the year and having to build the facility themselves has slowed the project. Evans said there is still the possibility to open in some limited capacity by the end of November.
“Ideally, I would like to start distribution out of the tasting room if I can,” Evans said in June. “If not, as soon as we are built out, set up, licensed, permitted and have a product to sell, then I can start working with distributors. At least that is what is in the back of my head, anyways.”
Many residents who came out to vote Tuesday supported the measure on economic grounds. Some pointed out that grocery stores have been able to sell beer and wine but have not been able to sell mixed drinks.
Michael Smith, who lives outside the city near Troy, said he was in favor of expanding alcohol sales in the precinct.
“I voted for it,” Smith said. “It’s everywhere else so why shouldn’t Troy have it? We’re losing income.”