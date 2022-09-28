Theater students in Belton ISD are ready to take the stage.
This year, Belton High School is presenting “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14-15 and at noon on Oct. 16, while Lake Belton High School is presenting “The Hobbit” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6-7 and at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Melissa Stuhff, the head theater director at Belton High School, noted how “Peter and the Starcatcher” had been on her dream list of productions for a long time.
“It is such a lovely story told in such a fun way,” she said. “I have been waiting to have the right group of students, and this year’s company fits perfectly.”
Her 57-member cast and crew has rehearsed the Tony-winning play, written by Rick Elice, since late August.
“It upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan while playfully exploring the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release.
Gabriel Rodriguez, a Belton High School sophomore who is playing young Peter, has enjoyed the opportunity to bring that adventure to life.
“The show is very reminiscent of a child’s imagination and that, on stage, is a lot of fun to witness,” Rodriguez, who has to perform several “cartoonish actions” in the script, said. “Definitely anyone who enjoys Disney or theater will enjoy this show.”
Tickets are available for the 135-minute production, which will include an intermission, at the door or online at beltontheatre.weebly.com. They are $5.
Tickets for the Lake Belton High School production, meanwhile, are available at the door or online lbhstheatre.com. They are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children younger than 12.
“We chose ‘The Hobbit’ for our fall production because of the main theme of the little guy, his epic journey and transformation into a hero,” Denise Larsen, head theater director at Lake Belton High School, said. “I hope the audience connects with Bilbo Baggins as he travels through the uncertain challenges of Middle-earth.”
Her 70-member cast and crew has rehearsed the production — based on its namesake novel by J.R.R. Tolkien — since late August and Jonas Dotson has enjoyed the opportunity to assume one of the lead roles as Thorin Oakenshield.
“‘The Hobbit’ is an amazing story, and I can’t wait to tell it,” he said. “I think our audiences will love seeing some of their favorite characters on stage. Plus, there’s stage combat and that’s always fun to see.”