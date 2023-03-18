BELTON — Sirens blared Saturday as children and parents had the opportunity to get up close and personal with big vehicles used by local police and fire agencies as well as the military during the county’s inaugural Touch a Truck event at the Bell County Expo Center.
The free event — co-hosted by Bell County Public Health District, Bell County Office of Emergency Management and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management — focused on educating the community on emergency preparedness and response.
“After the pandemic we all learned — I hope — that health can have emergencies beyond the physical,” Amy J. Yeager, director of the public health district, said. “We wanted to offer an accessible space for the community to get a little bit of everything in one go.”
Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians lined the parking lot of the Assembly Hall, educating families on the bells and whistles of their vehicles and allowing the community an opportunity to put names and faces to their local first responders.
Over 17 agencies and companies came out with their vehicles for the event.
“The biggest thing for me is getting everyone comfortable with the vehicle,” said Cole Dement, a firefighter with Killeen Fire Department. “In the daytime without the lights, the truck can be very pretty. But in the dark, the kids could see it as scary. Hopefully, they won’t after this.”
Jeremiah Dawson came to the event because his son Malachi thinks fire trucks are exciting. Malachi took particular interest in the fire truck on display with an aerial ladder lifted up as high as it could go.
“It’s cool to see something like this for the community,” Dawson said. “I think everyone is loving it.”
Food, games and education from over 38 community partners were offered inside the Assembly Hall. Some booths such as Bell County Health, offered lessons on learning to make an emergency kit for homes and emergency response plans for families.
“We get so many natural emergencies like droughts and wildfires,” Lori Fontenot, Bell County Health emergency preparedness coordinator, said. “We want people to make a bag of some kind with all their important documents and needs in the event they leave their home, because they might not come back to one.”
Veronica Joseph, assistant director of outreach services for Families in Crisis, offered resources for domestic violence and homelessness for the community, along with information on how to volunteer. Families in Crisis operates two local facilities — a domestic violence and homeless shelter in Killeen and a domestic violence shelter in Temple.
“It’s really important for services of the community to come together like this. Not many people know what’s out there for them,” Joseph said. “Organizing community events like this one is crucial.”
Families also were encouraged to play cornhole and take photographs with the Easter Bunny as the holiday fast approaches.
“We threw in the Easter Bunny for fun because why not?” Yeager said. “This event is about families learning something new and having a good time doing it.”