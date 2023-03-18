Touch a Truck

Killeen firefighter Josh Reams, left, shows Christopher Bryant, 5, how to operate the Jaws of Life, or spreader, Saturday during the Touch a Truck event outside the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Christopher was attending the event with his mother, Miranda, back left; his father, Mike, right; and brother Charlie, 2.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Sirens blared Saturday as children and parents had the opportunity to get up close and personal with big vehicles used by local police and fire agencies as well as the military during the county’s inaugural Touch a Truck event at the Bell County Expo Center.