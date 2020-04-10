The Texas Attorney General’s office recently ruled the city of Temple can withhold videos sought in an open records request by the Telegram from a 2015 case.
The requested videos were from a Jan. 25, 2015, case that involved former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
DeCruz is charged with manslaughter in the alleged Dec. 2, 2019, shooting death of Michael Lorenzo Dean, 28, of Temple. Dean died of a gunshot wound to his head after DeCruz shot him during a traffic stop. Dean, who had no weapon, was in his car when he was shot.
DeCruz resigned from the Temple Police Department on Feb. 18 instead of being indefinitely suspended by Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin. Because he resigned, an internal investigation was closed with no results publicly released.
Open records request
Although the juvenile’s age wasn’t given, his former attorney said the boy who accused the two officers of police brutality was 15 when the 2015 incident happened — more than five years ago.
The open records request was made by email and was received Dec. 11, 2019, by Sonia Alexander, the city’s public records administrator.
The city said in its request to withhold the videos the Telegram wasn’t a juvenile justice or criminal justice agency or the child’s parents or legal guardian. Temple claimed the information was excepted from release under Section 552.101 of the Government Code. That office claimed the information was “confidential by law, either constitutional, statutory or by judicial decision.”
Because the information involved a child, was stored electronically and could be copied, it was kept separate from adult records.
Family Code Section 58.008(b) and Section 552.101 of the Government Code were the reasons the videos were withheld, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Copeland ruled on March 20.
“The records requested are being withheld in their entirety as per the attorney general’s ruling,” Alexander said.
2015 case summary
DeCruz was chasing juveniles on foot after a home invasion call, and they ran into an alley. One juvenile was trapped under the patrol car driven by Officer Bret McCune and couldn’t move.
The juvenile was left underneath the patrol car that ran over him, allegedly for several minutes, by DeCruz and McCune. He reportedly had burns that later formed scars over various parts of his body.
The final finding of the dismissed police brutality federal lawsuit said the officers had no intent to injure the juvenile when he was run over during a foot chase in January 2015. The case was dismissed in October 2018.