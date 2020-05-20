BELTON — A man who pointed a stolen gun at the back of someone’s head was sentenced Wednesday in a Bell County courtroom.
Louis Jayson Gutierrez, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in Judge John Gauntt’s courtroom to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a year in state jail for the firearm theft, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Both sentences are concurrent, Garza said.
A Bartlett resident went on April 14 to a relative’s house in the 700 block of West Bell Street. Gutierrez arrived and was asked by that person if he tried to break into the Elm Street home of his parents.
When asked if he wanted to fight, the victim walked away, an arrest affidavit said. Then he heard a gun cocked. The victim kept walking away but was afraid for his life, he said.
The relative verified the victim’s statements, the affidavit said.
Bartlett Police said there were other times in the area in which Gutierrez threatened other people with a weapon, according to the affidavit.
Gutierrez was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $150,000.