A Troy motorist was indicted on felony charges after he allegedly sped through an accident scene on Christmas Eve in Temple.
Derrick Wayne Vasta, 32, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury May 17 for charges of obstruction/ retaliation and evading arrest, both third-degree felonies.
On Christmas Eve, Temple officers were investigating a rollover accident in the 7400 block of West Adams Avenue at Westfield Avenue when a vehicle drove around police vehicles and traffic cones at a high rate of speed as officers yelled and waved their flashlights.
“Officer Wesley Hamm reports that he got into his patrol vehicle and pursued Vasta with his emergency lights and siren activated,” an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department said. “When Officer Hamm advised over the police radio that he was pursuing the vehicle and it was not stopping, because of Temple Police Department policy, he was directed to end pursuit.”
Hamm later found Vasta’s vehicle at a convenience store on West Adams Avenue after police received a separate call about a reckless driver.
Vasta told the officer he was coming from his parents’ home and was heading to a friend’s house.
“Officer Hamm reports that while he spoke to Vasta he could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and asked Vasta how much he had had to drink that night, to which Vasta replied two 16-ounce Bud Lights.”
Vasta agreed to a field sobriety test and the officer observed several clues that indicated intoxication, prompting his arrest.
After his arrest, Vasta “made several threats directed at officers,” a police spokeswoman said at the time. “With the threats made, Vasta was also charged with obstruction/retaliation.”
“The officer reports that Vasta yelled at him that he did not know how to do his job and that charging him with evading was a lie and he would ‘get him,’” the affidavit said.
Vasta allegedly threatened to head butt the officer as he resisted being taken to a police station “intoxiler room.”
On the way to the Bell County Jail, “Vasta continues his verbal assault on (Hamm), referring again to a ‘toe tag’…” the affidavit said. “(Hamm) reports that Vasta was escorted inside the jail without incident, but once inside Vasta continued his ranting, at one point saying that ‘he will (expletive) kill’ him.”
Vasta, who also faces a driving while intoxicated (second) charge, a Class A misdemeanor, was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $125,000, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Vasta is scheduled for arraignment hearing on both charges at 9 a.m. June 8 before Judge Paul LePak in the 264th District Court. A pretrial hearing is schedule at 9 a.m. July 7 in the same court, records show.