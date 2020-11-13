Two government bodies announced Friday changes for upcoming meetings scheduled next week.
The two meetings include the Temple City Council meeting set for Thursday as well as the Bell County Commissioners Court meeting set for Monday. Both changes are in part due to the need for more space to socially distance during the meetings.
Temple officials said they would be change the location of Thursday’s City Council meeting from the city’s municipal building to Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D.
City spokeswoman Emily Parks said the change would be for the foreseeable future due to limited space in the council chambers for both members of the public and city staff.
Bell County Commissioners Court meetings will be moved online instead of to another location due to construction at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The construction is to renovate the courtroom on the second floor of the historic courthouse, which hosts the Commissioners Court meetings, to allow for more flexibility during and after the pandemic. The work by the county will be funded through money received by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
County spokesman James Stafford said the new space will allow for more social distancing and integrate “updated technology to better conduct virtual meetings and livestreams.”
The commissioners are expected to continue online meetings until the work is completed. The county expects to resume in-person meetings sometime in January.