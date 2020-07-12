SALADO — An educational meeting about the endangered Salado salamander is scheduled Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Thomas Arnold Elementary School, 550 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado.
The Salado salamander is still looking for its “critical habitat” to be designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after the agency failed to issue a final rule on its proposed 2012 habitat.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided to add the salamander to its list of threatened species in 2014, two years after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recommended it be added to the endangered species list.
The Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition, which has consistently expressed issues with the previously proposed critical habitat designation, is looking for a short-term plan moving forward.
“The 2012 proposal designated habitat within a 300-meter radius around several spring outlets located on private property west of Interstate 35 and along the Salado Creek within the village of Salado (cumulative 372 acres),” according to the coalition’s March update. “It is the coalition’s likely intent to establish that the 300-meter radius around every spring and along Salado Creek is not logical in all cases.”
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia required the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in February, to issue a proposed ruling on Aug. 12. A final ruling on the designation of a critical habitat is slated for the following year on Aug. 12, 2021.
But Mike Gershon, an attorney representing the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, emphasized during a May workshop how a final decision won’t come in 2020.
“Sprawling urbanization has threatened habitat modification in the form of degraded water quality, quantity and flow, and spring disturbance,” the update said.
Members of the Clearwater district and the Adaptive Management Coalition will attend the meeting, according to an agenda item. No formal action will take place.
Safety measures, including social distancing, will be in the place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required if social distancing cannot be attained, according a news release.
Those unable to attend in person can view the meeting online via personal computer, tablet or smartphone. To watch the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/546817277.
You can also use your phone by calling toll-free: 1-866-899-4679 and use access code 546-817-277.