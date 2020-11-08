Korean War prisoner-of-war Pvt. Harold Lamarse Grant came home a hero, and Temple celebrated — within segregated boundaries.
Grant (1927-1984) was captured in November 1950 near Yalu and imprisoned at Pyok-Dong for nearly three years, while his wife, the former Rosie Lee Jackson (1928-1955), awaited word with their two daughters. She kept vigil over the radio, straining to hear any updates.
He was imprisoned for a year before his wife received a letter from him — enough to assure her that he was alive. His last letter arrived in Temple the day before truce was signed on June 37, 1953.
Finally, Grant, along with 31 other captive soldiers, came home on her birthday, Aug. 30, 1953 — “the biggest present I ever received,” Mrs. Grant told the Telegram. He and a buddy said they traveled to Kaesong on what he called “a pretty ragged train with 50 other men loaded in each boxcar.”
Mrs. Grant began planning a big celebration, “but first, I want to see if he’s all right. I’ve heard so much about atrocities; I’m scared to death. … I sure hope he doesn’t have to go to a hospital.”
The Grants, an African-American family living in East Temple, would be excluded from celebrating in most white-only establishments in town. Center of their hometown homecoming was what was commonly called “the Negro USO,” located at 214 S. 10th St. An estimated 500 people jammed into the modest East Temple USO building while relatives and neighbors provided food and music for hours.
Temple Mayor Roy Strasburger (1900-1982) joined hundreds of other Temple citizens — white and black — to welcome Grant home in what the newspaper described as “a whopping big celebration.”
The site is now a vacant lot behind Eighth Street Baptist Church. However, in its heyday, the South 10th Street USO was the center for all African-American soldiers and their families during Bell County’s Jim Crow years.
Such was the reality for African-American soldiers. They had served bravely during World War II and had gained nominal equality after President Truman desegregated the military in 1948. When the United States took military action following the surprise attack by North Korean forces in June 1950, the Army units dispatched to Korea were mostly segregated despite the efforts of military leaders to desegregate. By the war’s end, more than 90 percent of all soldiers served in integrated units.
United Service Organization, better known as the USO Club, began in 1941 as a private, non-profit charity to support soldiers and their families. The clubs sponsored everything from celebrity-packed entertainment to postage stamps for writing home. USO was a soldier’s “home away from home,” with a perpetually filled coffee pot and snacks ready for munching.
By May 1942, even before the Camp Hood was activated, Bell Countians had raised 90 percent of its $10,000 goal to create USO centers on post and in Killeen, Temple and Belton.
From the beginning, USO policy expressly forbade discrimination on the basis of race or creed, but as historian Gretchen Knapp explained in her study, “Experimental Social Policymaking During World War II” (University of Pennsylvania, 2000), it was not uncommon to see separate USO centers in the same town, “either because of local regulations or by the request of African-Americans who deplored the tensions that arose when they entered the USO center.” By 1943, more than 180 of 1,326 USO operations were designated for African-Americans — including those in Temple, Waco and Austin.
Among the thorniest issues was segregation, especially in Southern states. USO centers, including in Central Texas, were segregated, meaning black troops were shunned at off-post clubs. When the 761st Tank Battalion, known as the Black Panthers, arrived at Camp Hood along with other all-black units, the numbers of African-American soldiers grew, and so did the need for USO centers to serve them.
When black USOs were present, their accommodations and amenities were often inferior to white clubs. Black churches, such as St. James United Methodist, Temple, opened their doors to welcome soldiers.
In 1947, the USO was disbanded — including those in Bell County — as donations and volunteers dropped. At the onset of the Korean War, military authorities in 1951 requested that the USO be reactivated.
This time, Bell County residents stepped up with centers in Killeen and two in Temple — segregated. Gatesville and Waco also offered segregated clubs. Weekly schedules published in the Fort Hood Armored Sentinel, the post newspaper, show the centers were filled with entertainment, meals, socials and family activities. However, none were identified as exclusively “white” or “black” in the newspaper.
By 1952, when the Temple clubs reopened, the USO assigned its seasoned African-American director to manage the South 10th Street club — energetic Pansy Elvena Pendergrass (1914-1991), who had served USOs overseas during World War II. The daughter of a minister who had been a protégé of Booker T. Washington, she regarded the USO and the plight of black soldiers as her life’s mission and ministry.
She plunged tirelessly into holding meetings with African-American leaders and clergy in Killeen, Temple and Belton to garner support for the Temple club.
“We realized early that you can’t serve a man in the service without looking at his family and things you can do for them,” she said.
Among her big projects: Coordinating Pvt. Grant’s homecoming.
Pendergrass built partnerships through constant communication to expand the East Temple center. She initiated citizenship classes for non-citizen spouses, hayrides and crafts as well as dances, cooking classes and sports events. She coordinated dozens of African-American women who scrambled to rally the community around the soldiers and create programs for them. Pendergrass also worked to merge black and white USOs into one desegregated unit.
By the early 1960s, the South 10th Street USO closed, and all USO activities in Temple were combined under one roof. By then, Bell County supported two USOs — one at 517 N. Gray, Killeen; and the other, 4 N. Third, Temple — both integrated.
After all, if soldiers served on the battlefield together, they could drink coffee together.