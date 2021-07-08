A 62-year-old Temple man faces a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact after he allegedly inappropriately touched a boy.
David Wayne Garland was in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $75,000 bond for the second-degree felony, records show. He has had a pending third-degree felony as well.
The boy told Temple Police that he was sitting outside a pool hall in the 2300 block of South 57th Street on April 28 when a man, later identified as Garland, asked him to step between two cars.
Between the cars, Garland allegedly touched the boy’s genitals over his clothes.
The boy “told the male he was not OK with this and walked away from him,” Detective Kenneth McRae said in an arrest affidavit filed Thursday.
The man left in a black sedan afterwards.
Police obtained surveillance video from the business that showed Garland motioned for the boy to go between the cars before “grabbing (him) in the groin area” and then stepping away and zipping his pants.
Officers talked with the business owner, who did not know the suspect’s name but knew the person he was with. The acquaintance provided police with the suspect’s first name and a description of where he lived.
McRae, through investigative techniques, identified Garland and obtained a copy of his driver’s license photograph.
Garland was interviewed by McRae on June 29 and confirmed he was at the pool hall and spoke with the victim.
“I showed the surveillance video to the suspect,” McRae said in the affidavit. “I would advise that David Garland stated that the video showed what he did but stated he did not tell the victim to come between the cars. Garland admitted that he smokes marihuana and drinks but also stated that he did not want to incriminate himself as this would be an issue with his parole officer.”
Garland was sentenced to 151 months in federal custody with three years supervised release for conspiracy to district narcotics and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
His criminal background includes a robbery and two or more theft convictions in Bell County, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in Harris County, along with misdemeanor convictions, the affidavit said.