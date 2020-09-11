According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, to be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older; be disabled; be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
To submit an application for ballot by mail, you can print the application available online (https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml) or submit an order online and an application will be mailed to you.
Be sure to complete sections 1 through 8, the website says, and sign and date Section 10.
If you are unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11. If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11, the website says.
Be sure to affix postage.
Address and mail the completed ballot application to the early voting clerk, which in Bell County is Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton TX 76513.
You may also fax the application to (254) 933-6754. If a ballot application is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application must be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the fourth business day.
Important dates to remember include:
Oct. 5: The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Oct. 23: The last day to apply for a ballot by mail request (must be received, not postmarked).
Nov. 4: Deadline for receiving ballots by mail (must be postmarked by election day).