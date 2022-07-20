A woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 in Temple, police said.
The Temple Police Department responded to the accident at 1:38 p.m. in the 5100 block of South General Bruce Drive.
The accident on the highway involved two vehicles. One vehicle with four passengers was traveling south on I-35 when the crash occurred, causing it to roll over and apparently travel onto the adjacent service road just before Midway Drive.
In addition to the fatality, two other women were critically injured and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officials said all those injured were in one vehicle. They were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
The accident caused a major backup in Temple as southbound traffic was delayed from north of Loop 363 to past the Belton city limits.
Motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple Emergency Medical Services also responded to the call.
Police Department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said the accident is still under investigation and asked that anyone with information call the department at 254-298-8477.