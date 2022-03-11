A Cameron man’s sentence was revised after he paid $150,000 in restitution to multiple victims.
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67, who was sentenced to two years in a state jail earlier this month, had his sentence revised during a hearing by Judge John W. Youngblood at the 20th District Court.
Kirk pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery of a financial instrument in September 2021, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.
Youngblood revised Kirk’s sentence to include 40 days in the Milam County Jail.
“Kirk will serve two years in the state jail division of (Texas Department of Criminal Justice), probated for four years with standard conditions of probation including the 40 days confinement in the Milam County Jail as a condition of probation,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release Friday. “Kirk is to turn himself in today to begin the revised sentence.”
Hal Dumas, special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association investigated the crimes. Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey prosecuted the cases.