Community leader Zoe Grant was elected to the Temple City Council Saturday, defeating a longtime incumbent who represented East and Central Temple for years.
Grant, on leave from her presidency with the Temple NAACP chapter during her campaign, won the District 2 seat with 184 votes, ousting Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who received 118 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the city on Saturday night.
Grant said she campaigned because she has felt that some of the voices in the city are not being heard.
“I am not trying to go in there and change things, but there are some things that need adjusting,” Grant said. “There are some great things that have come out of the city of Temple. I have been on many boards, but I feel the people feel that their voices are not being heard. So they have stopped coming to the Council meetings and stopped voicing their opinions because they feel it is not going to happen.”
“It is time for new leadership and I think it is time for equality across all districts,” Grant said. “It doesn’t feel like District 2 is getting the attention that it needs. We have several bridges over there on the east side that need immediate attention for the residents.”
Grant told the Telegram that if she were to win the election she would offer the board her resignation and it would be up to them if they wanted to accept or deny it. She also noted the board would be the ones to replace her if she were to step down.
In the three years that Grant has lived in District 2 she has held many positions on local committees and has started a nonprofit organization called Zoe’s Wings.
First elected in May 2011, Morales later resigned in March 2014 under pressure from other Council members. She pleaded no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
In a special election in July 2014, Morales won back her seat with 63% of the vote. Morales didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate for the position withdrew from the race. She won a special election for the seat.
“For my campaign, I am running because I still care about our community and I care about our residents,” Morales said. “We have so many good projects going that impact our neighborhoods, our parks and our quality of life. I just want to seal the deal so to speak.”