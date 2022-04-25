BELTON — A motion to remove a Confederate soldier monument from the grounds of Bell County’s historic courthouse failed Monday.
The issue of the monument was put forward by Commissioner John Driver, 19 months after the issue was tabled.
The issue of the monument was previously halted as the county looked to local state representatives for help introducing a bill that would have allowed a vote by residents of the county on the issue.
Driver, the Commissioner Court’s only Democrat, said he thought that the issue should finally get a vote and not remain tabled.
Though Driver did not want the statue to remain at the historic Courthouse, he said he also did not want it destroyed. He said the statue has historical value and should be preserved.
While Driver voted for the statue to be removed from its current site, and be preserved somewhere else, no other commissioner seconded the motion.